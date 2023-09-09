Bhopal: City Of Lakes Made Ugly With Illegal Hoardings, Banners

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hoardings, banners have marred the beauty of Bhopal known as City of Lakes. The illegal hoardings are dangerous in monsoon season as they may fall when gusty wind blow.

“There is also the possibility of hoarding frames, made of iron rods, falling off the top of the building during heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind. These frames are heavy and are mounted on two to three small pillars. When the pillars shake during gusty wind, it affects the building,” Bhopal chamber of commerce and industry general secretary Ajay Devnani said.

“State capital is dotted with illegal hoardings, which exposes Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) indifferent attitude to them. BMC should pay attention to it,” said Akhil Bhartiya Vyapari Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal.

Recently, supporters of newly inducted ministers had put up hoardings across the city after taking oath. Similarly, ticket aspirants put up their hoardings on birthday of their political bosses. As Assembly elections are drawing near, political activities have gained pace.

When contacted, Bhopal municipal commissioner Frank Noble A said there were two rules - Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Outdoor Advertising Rules. “BMC takes action including imposing penalty under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and BMC gives permission for advertisements and putting hoardings under Outdoor Advertising Rules. We are taking action against illegal hoardings, which have been put up in city,” he added.