Bhopal: City gets 500 MVA power transformer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has installed a specially designed 500 MVA capacity power transformer for the first time in the transmission network of Madhya Pradesh. The transformer manufactured at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore was successfully installed at 400's V substation Bhopal.

Apart from the urban and industrial areas of the state capital, Bairagarh, Vidisha, Mughaliya Chhap, Ashta area will also be greatly benefited by the installation of the transformer manufactured by M/s T&R.

With the installation of the transformer, sufficient power will be supplied to these areas in proper voltage. Along with this, Ashta, Ujjain region will also be able to get support from Bhopal, said Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company officials.

Chief Engineer, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Rajesh Srivastava informed that till now, conventional 315 MVA power transformers have been installed in 400 K V substations. In its place, for the first time, this is the first power transformer of 500 MVA capacity, which has been installed with the intention of adopting maximum innovation of the government.

The advantage of this innovation is that a 500 MVA capacity transformer is installed in the same infrastructure as the space required for installation of a 315 MVA capacity power transformer. This saves the process, money and labor of installing additional transformers. In addition, the sudden load demand in substations can also be met. After the installation of this transformer, the capacity of the 400 KV substation Bhopal has become 1445 MVA.