Bhopal: City folk learn basics of teracotta glaze pottery making

BHOPAL: Denizens learnt making, shaping, trimming and final finishing of the terracotta works in the first phase of training workshop at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangarahalaya (IGRMS) as a part of the two-month-long terracotta glaze pottery Training workshop under the series of skill development programme of the museuem.

DC Manna imparting training at the workshop said “We can model something extremely tiny to something huge from this wonderful material. There is so much that can be done with clay. When this malleable element is in our hands, we find ourselves lost for into great ideas. There is so much to experiment with clay.”

“The clay forms a cohesive mass when wet that retains its shape when molded to the required shape which is referred to as its plasticity. Referring to the conditions like, when it is heated to higher temperature it partially melts becoming lighter and towards hard rock like substance. The water content present in them makes them hard and brittle on drying under shade and firing. The clays materials can be carved into any shapes and forms,” Manna added.

In the second phase, biscuit firing at temperature of 800 degree Fahrenheit will be taught and the final phase will be confined to the glaze making of pottery and firing in the kiln at 105 degree-1100 degree Fahrenheit temperature. After completion of the workshop certificates will be awarded to the participants