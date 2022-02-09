Bhopal: Chouhan virtually disburses Rs 300cr loan to Self Help Groups

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually disbursed bank loans worth Rs 300 crore to self-help groups formed under the State Rural Livelihood Mission

The online event was held at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium in the city on Tuesday.

He distributed loan amounts to the presidents/secretaries of Self-Help Groups as a symbol. He gave Rs 4 lakh to Ganga Self-Help Group of Sehore district for animal husbandry activities, Rs. 6 lakh to Ram Self-Help Group of Bhopal for dairy activities, Rs 6 lakh to Ramakrishna Self-Help Group of Vidisha district for animal husbandry, 5.75 lakh to Raisen's Shivaay self-help group for sewing activities and Rs 6.66 lakh were given to Bholenath self-help group of Rajgarh district for dairy business.

Chouhan said that economic empowerment is necessary for self-esteem and self-confidence. Women should be financially empowered, their income should increase, it is necessary for the complete empowerment of women. The state government is working continuously in this direction to ensure that every woman involved in Aajeevika Mission should have a minimum income of Rs 10,000 per month. Intensive meetings are being held with banks every month so that the women may get loans readily and easily from banks.

He said that women of self-help groups should adopt the method of digital transaction of money. Women should move forward with full confidence, following the 13 sutras of the concept of Aajeevika Mission, the state government is with women at every step.

Chouhan said that women self-help groups should also make continuous efforts to bring positive change in social behaviour like prohibition, prevention of child marriage, cleanliness, nutrition, environmental protection.

He also released the Aajeevika calendar full of comprehensive training material. A film focused on a nutritional food plant made in Dewas district was screened. All the districts and panchayats were virtually connected with the programme. A virtual dialogue of Chouhan with the members of the group at the Panchayat level was also held.

‘Mama will come to restaurant with Mami’

Saroj Bairwa of Mahatma Gandhi Aajeevika Self-Help Group of Sheopur district is running Didi Cafe by the name AM Prasadam. When Chouhan asked the meaning of AM, Saroj very simply said that AM means Aajeevika Mission. He discussed in detail with Bairwa about the operation of Didi Cafe, the dishes being prepared by her. She while pleading with Chouhan said that - "Mamaji, you must definitely visit the restaurant." On this, he said, "Mama will come to the restaurant with Mami."

‘Very nice Sudha ji - keep moving forward’

Sudha Baghel of Saraswati Aajeevika Self-Help Group of Barwani district started farming, goat rearing by joining a self-help group. She now goes on to train in Himachal Pradesh and other states as a National Community Master Trainer. As a master trainer, she receives an honorarium of Rs 2000 for a day. The monthly income of Sudha Baghel is Rs 25,000. Chouhan while encouraging her said, "Very nice Sudha ji - keep moving forward."

