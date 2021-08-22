Bhopal: Chouhan takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi, says Cong is sinking boat

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday day after she gave a call for Opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chouhan said, “These days Madam Sonia Gandhi is reminding herself of Opposition unity whereas Congress has nothing of its own- neither existence nor ideology. Congress is not able to get even its (full-time) president. What does Congress have with it?”

Chouhan said, “Congress is such a sinking boat that it will not only sink but also those who are sailing in it will sink.”

Notably, Congress president Sonia Gandhi met 19 Opposition leaders virtually on Friday and made an appeal to them to unite ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight against the BJP.”

She made an appeal to the Opposition leaders to be united not only in Parliament but also out of it in view of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sonia Gandhi gave an example of the Opposition’s unity saying the central government had to amend the OBC bill due to protest and unity of the Opposition in the Parliament.

