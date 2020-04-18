Bhopal: Chirayu hospital lights lamp of hope, 28 coronavirus patients discharged

BHOPAL: Amidst despair due to rising number of COVID-19 patients, Chirayu Medical College has shown a ray hope.

As many as 28 corona patients were discharged from the hospital on Saturday after they completely recovered from the disease.

Doctors and nurses of the hospital and officials of the district administration clapped for the patients for grit to stand up to the virus.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke on phone to six patients who were returning home after recovery.

Chouhan told them that they had defeated the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc around the world.

One requires a lot of grit to defeat such a disease and all the 28 patients have shown that, he said.

He also spoke to CMD of Chirayu Medical College, Dr Ajay Goenka and congratulated him for serving people.

Goenka said 215 corona patients were admitted to Chirayu and 214 are in good condition.

Proper arrangements have made to provide treatment to the corona patients and that man shall overwhelm the virus, Dr Goenka said.

Deputy director of the health department Ruby Khan who was discharged from the hospital told Chouhan that one should not be afraid of the coronavirus. It is like any other common disease which can be cured, she said.

Another patient Narendra Jaiswal said positivity and courage are the only weapons that the defeat the corona pandemic.

An official of the health department, Saurabh Purohit, said the arrangements in the hospital were good and thanked the medical staff for working hard to cure the patients.

Dr Ranjana Gupta said that the treatment was so good that it cannot be explained in a word.