Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh lays foundation stone of Rajgarh Medical College

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of Rajgarh Government Medical College, to be constructed at the cost of Rs 256 crore, on Wednesday. He also ensured “Grah Pravesh” of more than 10 000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during the function.

Addressing the public meeting in Rajgarh, he said with setting up of a medical college, excellent treatment would be provided in the district itself. Whether the college is private or government, whether the children are reserved or unreserved, if they are meritorious, then the state government will pay their fees up to Rs 8-10 lakh, said the chief minister.

Chouhan said Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan has been launched so that all eligible citizens can be provided the benefits of schemes like food, clothing, shelter, medicine, education and employment. He said that no one will remain hungry and no family in the state including Rajgarh will remain without a house in his tenure. Government will purchase land if required but will ensure that no family is homeless, said the CM.

While examining “Ayushman Yojana” from the stage itself, he directed collector to make Ayushman cards of all eligible people by October 31. Collector said that so far 6. 90 lakh Ayushman cards have been madeReferring to all kinds of development works including big dams built in Rajgarh, he said that Rajgarh will be ahead of states like Punjab and Haryana in the field of agriculture in the next five years. He assured farmers of the villages left out from irrigation that arrangements would be made for irrigation in those areas by collecting water.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, additional chief secretary health Mohammad Suleman, higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav etc were present on this occasion.

