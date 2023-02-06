e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Kamal Nath trade charges over promises made in election manifestos

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Kamal Nath trade charges over promises made in election manifestos

“I want to expose this truth before people that Congress lies, Kamal Nath speaks lie, whatever they say they don’t do it,” Shivraj Singh said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Nath with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at latter's residence in Bhopal | FP File Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath made scathing attack against each other over promises made in election manifesto on Monday too.

On Monday, chief minister fired yet another salvo against Kamal Nath by claiming that the former Congress government did not fulfil a single promise mentioned in its manifesto.

“I want to expose this truth before people that Congress lies, Kamal Nath speaks lie, whatever they say they don’t do it,” he claimed.

He was speaking to media persons after planting a sapling at Smart Park in Bhopal on Monday morning.

He alleged that the previous Congress manifesto stated that 50 per cent grant would be given on agriculture machines costing up to Rs 2 lakh. But not even a penny was given during 15-month Congress rule, Chouhan added.

Nath retaliates

Hitting back, Kamal Nath said BJP in its manifesto had promised 90 per cent subsidy to farmers on Zero Till Seed Drill and Happy Turbo Seeders so that the second crop is not get affected due to delay in harvesting. “Even if a single farmer received a subsidy of 90 per cent, you (CM) should  inform people of the state,” he said. 

Read Also
TMC launches election manifesto in Meghalaya
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Woman who branded children with hot iron rod arrested

Bhopal: Woman who branded children with hot iron rod arrested

Bhopal: JAYS demands removal of negative markings in TET, warns of agitation

Bhopal: JAYS demands removal of negative markings in TET, warns of agitation

Bhopal: Contractor who attempted suicide with family alleges harassment by three persons

Bhopal: Contractor who attempted suicide with family alleges harassment by three persons

Bhopal: Face-off in Congress, Ajay Singh backs Arun Yadav

Bhopal: Face-off in Congress, Ajay Singh backs Arun Yadav

Bhopal: Nearly 30,000 birds of 155 species identified in Bhoj Wetland Winter Bird Count 2022-23

Bhopal: Nearly 30,000 birds of 155 species identified in Bhoj Wetland Winter Bird Count 2022-23