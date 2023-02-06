Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, Kamal Nath trade charges over promises made in election manifestos

Kamal Nath with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at latter's residence in Bhopal | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath made scathing attack against each other over promises made in election manifesto on Monday too.

On Monday, chief minister fired yet another salvo against Kamal Nath by claiming that the former Congress government did not fulfil a single promise mentioned in its manifesto.

“I want to expose this truth before people that Congress lies, Kamal Nath speaks lie, whatever they say they don’t do it,” he claimed.

He was speaking to media persons after planting a sapling at Smart Park in Bhopal on Monday morning.

He alleged that the previous Congress manifesto stated that 50 per cent grant would be given on agriculture machines costing up to Rs 2 lakh. But not even a penny was given during 15-month Congress rule, Chouhan added.

Nath retaliates

Hitting back, Kamal Nath said BJP in its manifesto had promised 90 per cent subsidy to farmers on Zero Till Seed Drill and Happy Turbo Seeders so that the second crop is not get affected due to delay in harvesting. “Even if a single farmer received a subsidy of 90 per cent, you (CM) should inform people of the state,” he said.