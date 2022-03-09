Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh hails state Budget, says it takes care of all segments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the Budget on Wednesday, saying it took care of people from all segments of the society.

Chouhan criticised the unparliamentary behaviour of leader of Opposition Kamal Nath when finance minister Jagdish Devda was presenting the budget.

“His behaviour symbolises frustration and defeated mindset. I am surprised that he has served as a union minister and as a chief minister previously. I am hurt by his behaviour, not just as a chief minister but as a member of the house,” said Chouhan about Congress party’s stand during the budget speech.

Talking about the Budget tabled on Wednesday, Chouhan said that the budget for FY 2022-23 was aimed at building an 'Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh' and it was prepared after incorporating common people's suggestions.

He further said, “The growth rate of Madhya Pradesh is highest among the figures so far received on the current rate in the country despite adverse circumstances. Madhya Pradesh has been successful in achieving growth rate of more than 19.7%.”

The budget has provisions for all segments of the society and takes a balanced approach towards development of every region of the state, said Chouhan.

"The Budget will ensure a bright future of children as it has made a provision of Rs 57,803 crore for their health, nutrition and education," he added. A provision of Rs 84.5 crore has been made under different schemes of different departments dedicated to women.

The budget focuses on health as adequate provision has been made for schemes like Ayushman Bharat and for the district hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres and wellness centres, said Chouhan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:16 PM IST