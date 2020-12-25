Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveils statue of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary celebrated on Friday. The 12-foot-high statue has been installed at the Shaurya Smarak. The statue was prepared in three months.

Chouhan said, “It’s matter of great pride for all of us that Vajpayee hails from Madhya Pradesh. Efforts will be made to conserve memories of Vajpayee so that the coming generation will get to know about him.”

Chouhan further said, “A huge memorial will be made in Gwalior. He is a source of great motivation for us. An initiative will be taken to spread the philosophy of Vajpayee. He was a true statesman who ruled the hearts of millions and was an ‘institution in himself’.”

Chouhan also said, “Vajpayee was an able organiser, administrator, orator, poet, writer and journalist. Above all, he was a great human being with the quality to embrace even opponents. He made unparalleled contributions to India’s development.”

BJP state chief VD Sharma, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, Assembly pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, MP Pragya Thakur and others were present at the event. Chouhan also visited a photo exhibition held on Vajpayee’s life, highlighting events from his childhood to his political career.