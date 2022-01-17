Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects arrangements at ‘Rain Basera’ in City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected arrangements at the 'Rain Basera' (night shelter) near Sultania Janana Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night, according to CM secretariat staff.

CM Chouhan also visited railway station area to see if people were asleep on footpath.

He instructed Bhopal collector to ensure that no one would asleep on footpath and there were proper arrangements for bonfire in the city areas.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:39 PM IST