Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates Madhya Pradesh's Mountain Man Ankit Sen

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh presents citation to Ankit Sen | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ankit Sen, the mountain man of Madhya Pradesh, was felicitated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia on his return from Mount Kilimanjaro in the city on Thursday.

Ankit Sen hoisted Indian Flag on Republic Day on the 19,340-foot high Kilimanjaro mountain, which is the highest peak in Africa. Chouhan and Scindia congratulated Ankit on the feat and motivated him for his next goal, which is to scale Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Hailing from a farmers’ family that earns Rs 6,000 a month to becoming a mountaineer had never been easy for Ankit yet the path he tread makes him different from others. Earlier, Ankit had told Free Press that wanted to climb Mount Everest but was looking for sponsors.

Climbing Kilimanjaro most days are not very hard because the trails are not steep it’s mostly dealing with the altitude. However the summit night is extremely difficulty as this is the coldest, windiest section of adventure. An ascent of 4,084ft with 49% less oxygen and a descent of nearly 6,870ft. It can take up to 12-14 hours of walking.

