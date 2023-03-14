 Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh announces journalism award in PP Singh’s name
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Pushpendra Pal Singh on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to name an award after late Pushpendra Pal Singh in the field of journalism at condolence meeting held in the premises of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) at 5 pm on Tuesday.

He urged the vice-chancellor Professor KG Suresh to name a hall after Singh in the new campus of MCU, compile his work and organise a lecture series in his name every year to keep his values and personality alive.

Chouhan said, "Pushpendra Pal Singh was self-less, honest, modest, and innocent. He was an egoless man. He was always there for his students."

State BJP president VD Sharma said, "I learned a lot from him. Specially, he taught me how I should work as a political leader. What steps should I take as a politician His behaviour was impactful and inspiring. It is not just a personal loss, it is a loss for society."

The Vice-Chancellor of MCU Professor KG Suresh, students, staff, and family members of Singh were present at condolence meeting.

