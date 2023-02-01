Abhiram Singh, Chairman of the PP Educational Group, has raised his voice in support of the upgradation of facilities for teachers in Bihar

Abhiram Singh, Chairman of the PP Educational Group |

Delhi: In a recent interview, Singh stated that the current state of facilities for teachers in Bihar is inadequate and needs to be improved. He highlighted the importance of providing teachers with the proper resources and tools to effectively educate students.

"Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and it is imperative that they have access to the necessary resources and facilities to do their jobs effectively," said Singh. "Without proper support, it becomes difficult for teachers to provide quality education to students."

Singh went on to say that inadequate facilities for teachers in Bihar can have a detrimental impact on the quality of education in the state. He emphasized the need for the government to invest in upgrading facilities for teachers, including providing better infrastructure and technology, in order to improve the overall education system.

The chairman also said that it was important to give more freedom and autonomy to teachers to make decisions about their classrooms and curriculum. This would allow them to better customize their teaching methods to their student's needs and interests.

Singh also mentioned that it was important to improve the working conditions of teachers in Bihar, such as providing better pay and benefits. This would help to attract and retain talented educators in the state.

"We must invest in our teachers, as they are the ones who shape the minds of our future leaders," said Singh. "By upgrading facilities and improving working conditions, we can ensure that we have a strong and dedicated teaching force in Bihar."

The chairman's comments have been met with support from other education experts, who agree that the government should prioritize the upgrading of facilities for teachers in Bihar. Many hope that Singh's advocacy will bring attention to the issue and lead to meaningful changes in the state's education system.

Singh's statement has come as a reminder for the government to take necessary steps for the betterment of the education system in the state. With his support, it is expected that the government will take necessary actions to upgrade the facilities for teachers in Bihar and ensure that the teachers are provided with the necessary resources and tools to effectively educate students.

It is high time that the government takes the necessary steps to upgrade the facilities for teachers in Bihar and provide them with the tools they need to effectively educate the students. This will not only benefit the teachers but will also have a positive impact on the education system in the state, and ultimately the future of Bihar.

