Bhopal: Chief Minister launches pulse polio campaign in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched immunisation drive under National Pulse Polio Campaign at CM House on Polio Sunday. The chief minister administered polio drops to 11 children including Akhil, Sanju, Disha, Aaradhya Dwivedi and Saanvi Malviya. Pulse polio programme is being conducted across the state. It was held on February 27 and will be held on February 28 and March 2 wherein polio drops will be administered to children below 5 years of age.

Chouhan said Centre and state government have run the campaign for many years. The country has to be made polio-free. The campaign is going on under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

“In Madhya Pradesh, campaign has been running smoothly for last 15 years. Health department deserves to be congratulated for this. I have also been associated with the campaigns. I request all citizens of the country that no child should be deprived of polio dose. Health department teams are reaching every centre,” Chouhan added.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1.11 crore children up to age of 5 years will be given "two drops of life dose". On the first day of the campaign, 83, 261 booths, 4,252 transit booths, 12,996 high risk areas and migratory booths were set up.

In view of Mahashivratri festival, transit booths have been set up at many fair sites for administering polio drops. Apart from this, the mobile teams of Health Department will visit brick kilns, slums and nomadic population and give doses to the eligible children. Mobile teams will be active in all government institutions, Anganwadi centres, airports, railway stations, bus stands.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:12 AM IST