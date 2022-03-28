Bhopal: Chhoti Si Baat, Prakriti Ka Balak adjudged best at Chitra Bharti Film Festival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day 'Chitra Bharti Film Festival-2022 (CBFF-2022)' ended with prize distribution at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday.†

Union MoS, information and broadcasting, Loganathan Murugan was chief guest. He said India is moving ahead by connecting with its cultural roots

Actor and vice-chancellor of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Haryana, Gajendra Chauhan, film director Abhinav Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri and his wife† actor Pallavi Joshi were present as special guests. The event was organised by Bhartiya Chitra Sadhna.

A total of 10 lakh cash prizes were given by Bhartiya Chitra Sadhna in five different categories. The biggest prizes of Rs 1 lakh each were given to Kabir Shah and Deepika Kothari, producers of short film 'Chhoti Si Baat' and documentary film 'Bharat - Prakriti Ka Balak' respectively.

Mukesh Kumar's 'Bruno' got second prize in the short film category and third prize went to 'Whistling Machine' by Smita Bhati. Best Direction in this category went to Anand Kumar Chauhan (Washing Machine), Best Male Actor Raj Arjun (Pilibhit) and Best Actress Ashwini Kasar (Pauli).Special mention was made of Hari Prasad's film 'Amay', Vikas Gautgutia's film 'Unknown Number' and Jagannath Biswas's film 'Chudka Murmu'. The awards for this category were announced by the minister.

In the documentary film category, Mayank Singh's film 'Nanaji Ka Gaon' got second prize, Saramaya Art Foundation's film 'Tholu Bomlatta' got third prize.

Ashok Patel's film 'The Last Hope' got first prize in the animation category, second prize was given to Hari Prasad's film 'Power of Change' and third prize was given to Dhirendra Pakhuria's film 'Hug of Life'.

In the Campus Non-Professional Film category, Parth Bagul's film 'Mask' got the first prize, Sanoot Mishra's film 'Azadiyan' got the second, Nalini Medhi's film 'Maate' got the third prize. At the same time, Best Direction in this category went to Parth Bagul (Mask), Best Male Actor Manthan Kenekar (Kapat) and Best Actress Avantika Pandey (Panahi).

In the campus professional Film Category: Chandan Singh's film 'Sansar' got first prize, Anuraj Rajadhyaksha's film 'Ropat' got second prize, Manav Singh's film 'Antim Baddua' got third prize. In this category, Best Direction went to Manav Singh (Alim Baddua), Best Male Actor Mukesh Musafir (Chhaya) and Best Actress Anuradha Rajadhyaksha (Ropete).

712 short films in 15 languages were received from 22 states of the county as entries for the festival. Of these, 120 films have been selected by the screening committee. Besides,† master class of Marathi film director Prof. Vaman Kendre, Sharat was held. It was followed by the Open Forum of film director Abhinav Kashyap.

Agnihotri to give break to Chitra Bharti artists

Artists associated with Chitra Bharati will get an opportunity in Pallavi Joshi-Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film. Producer-Director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi were honoured. Joshi said that the two actors suggested by Chitra Bharati will be roped in for her next film and they will also be given Rs.1 lakh each.

