Bhopal: Cheetahs Released In Jungle To Be Caught & Checked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of South African cheetah Suraj, the Cheetah Project officials will catch all the cheetahs released in jungle to examine their health. This will be done to ascertain that they are healthy and not suffering from injuries.

On the day of Suraj’s death, then Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, JS Chouhan, wrote a letter to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), recommending that all cheetahs moving in open jungle should be caught and brought inside enclosure for medical check-up.

A Delhi-based senior forest official connected with Cheetah Project said every cheetah would be caught and medically examined in Kuno National Park.

Suraj had died few days after the death of cheetah Tejas on July 11. After Suraj’s death, three more cheetah developed wounds around their neck.

A senior IFS officer said after death of eight cheetahs including five adults and three cubs, officials of South Africa associated with Cheetah Project were anxious and under pressure.

It is for the first time that cheetahs are moving in free zone (jungle) under translocation project in Asia. Even in South Africa, the parks encompassing cheetahs are fenced. Moreover, the atmosphere of Kuno is new for them. They are facing heavy rainfall for the first time. The radio collar in rainy season is posing threat to them as it is getting wet and causing injury around their neck.

Out of 20 translocated cheetahs, five have died. Two of them including Tejas and Suraj died due to wound caused by radio collar they were wearing. Three cubs of Jwala had died due to extreme heat in May. Total ten adult cheetahs are in wild and five are inside enclosures.

