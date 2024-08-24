Bhopal: Cheetahs Likely To Be Released Into Open Range After Monsoon

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah Steering Committee reviewed the ongoing cheetah project on Friday. During the meeting held in Delhi, information was taken about the well being of cheetahs kept in Kuno National Park. Discussion also took place on when to release the cheetah into open jungle.

Though senior officials of state shied away fromanswering the question when cheetahs will be released into the wild, it is learnt that committee has decided to release cheetahs in phased manner that also after the monsoon season. When contacted, field director of Kuno National Park, Uttam Sharma told Free Press that Cheetahs are supposed to be released into the wild but he refused to tell the exact time.

Notably, at least twelve cheetahs are inside big enclosures in Kuno from last one year. Only one Cheetah Pawan is in open range. Apart from this, there are at least thirteen cubs. During the meeting, field director Uttam Kumar Sharma had given information about the cheetah project progress, about the health condition of cheetahs, prevailing atmosphere in Kuno and so on.

It’s being said that decision to release mother cheetahs into the wild would be taken at a later stage. Wild life activists have already expressed their resentment over keeping cheetahs inside the enclosures for a longer period.

They are of the view that keeping cheetahs inside enclosures leaves a negative impact on their hunting skill and when they would be released into the wild they would find themselves in tough situation.