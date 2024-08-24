Bhopal: BDA Clerk Turns Out To Be A Crorepati

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The clerk of Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) Tarakchand Das, caught by Lokayukta police while accepting bribe of Rs 4000 on Friday, is a crorepati. During the probe, Lokayukta police officials found out that accused and his family have around 15 properties including a hotel. The estimated cost of properties unearthed so far in is crores of rupees. Accused has around 30 tenants living in different houses owned by him.

A senior officer of Lokayukta police told Free Press that accused’s salary is around Rs 30,000 per month but he has numerous properties, worth crores of rupees. The accused lives in a luxurious house and the furnishing alone must be around Rs 50 lakh.

Documents of a bank locker have been found during the raid and now the police are going to write to the bank authorities to open the locker.

The investigating officers found that accused amassed properties in his name or that of his close relatives. Lokayukta officials are going to evaluate the worth of his entire property.

PROPERTY DETAILS

1. Accused wife Mandira Das has Maa Ganga Hotel in Kasturba Nagar.

2. Mandira works as a stamp vendor from her office in MP Nagar and at shed number 3 situated in front of BDA office.

3. Mandira also runs a Grahak Seva Kendra SBI Kiosk, MP Online in Panchsheel Nagar. It is in the name of her mother Eva Chaterjee.

4. The house number 11 is in the name of Eva Chaterjee and 16 tenants reside in this house.

5. At another house number 10 in Panchsheel, there are eleven tenants.

6. Mandira used to collect the rent of all 30 tenants.

7. She and her mother have a joint locker in Bank of Baroda.

8. Three four wheeler and two bikes were found at the house.

9. Mandira’s father Swampna Kumar also lives in Panchsheel Nagar.

10. Mandira and her mother have a three story house in E 6 Arera Colony which was sold in Rs 1,90,00,000.

Lokayukta police search house of accused till 4 am

The Lokayukta police conducted search operation at the house of accused from Friday evening and it continuing till 4 am of Saturday. Sources said that along with property related documents, Lokayukta cops also found around half kg silver, gold jewellery of 100 gram and Rs 50,000 in cash.