Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee considers shifting SA cheetahs into big enclosures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cheetah Task Force Committee reviewed the health status of all cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Friday. The deliberation also took place on shifting of 12 South African cheetahs into the big enclosure and to release remaining Namibian cheetahs into the wild.

South African cheetahs will not be shifted into the big enclosures till No Objection Certificate (NOC) is received from Directorate of Animal Husbandry, New Delhi. Therefore, no date could be fixed for shifting of South African Cheetahs into the big enclosures. Discussion also took place on releasing Namibian cheetahs into the wild.

Notably, eight Namibian cheetahs were brought to Kuno last year. Of them, four Namibian cheetahs have been already released into the wild. The fifth one, which was female Cheetah Sasha, died due to renal infection. In this manner, now only three more Namibian cheetahs are in enclosure and of them, one female cheetah Siyaya recently gave birth to four cubs. Hence, it could not be released into the wild. One more cheetah Savana is unlikely to be released into the wild due to some pressing reason. In this manner, only one out of three remaining Namibian cheetah is fit for release into the wild.

In the meantime, Cheetah Task Force Committee members also took the information about the four Namibian cheetahs, which are in wild in Kuno and inquired whether any outside supplement had been given to them.