Bhopal: Chaos in MP Nagar, nearby areas as busiest squares shut down for metro construction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic diverted on a short notice due to metro construction work in Board Office and Jyoti Talkies area led to commotion in MP Nagar area and surrounding areas on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to people specially daily commuters and patients.

The areas including DB Mall, Press Complex, Rachna Nagar Underbridge, Subhash Nagar Underbridge, Chetak Bridge square, Pragati Petrol Pump and 6 no Square were overcrowded with diverted vehicles that were earlier on way to Board Office Square.

Board Office and Jyoti Talkies squares are two of the busiest squares in the city as they serve as intersections for almost every route. The Metro Corporation had informed about the road blockage a day prior, which was not enough for the word to go around the city, claimed a passersby.

MP Nagar and Press Complex areas have several offices, both government and private. The traffic was disrupted due to blockage as the office goers had to use the alternative routes like Rachna Nagar Underbridge, Subhash Nagar Underbridge or Press Complex.

The two underbridges became the most common alternate routes to keep the traffic flow, which in turn led to a longstanding traffic jam. Both are narrow, damaged and prone to accidents.

A bank staff, on his way to his workplace, said, 'I had taken the first-half leave to take my daughter to doctor. Now, that I am on my way to bank, I am running half-an-hour late due to traffic jam.'

Another elderly person passing from Rachna Nagar Underbridge, said, ìThis crossing is most dangerous and any diversion diverts the entire main road traffic here. This is my daily route and I have witnessed several accidents in past as the turning is not smooth here.'

The closure of the busiest squares in the city led to a day-long drama and chaos, with almost everyone running late to their destinations, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:48 PM IST