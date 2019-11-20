Bhopal: Change advocates of previous regime to avoid contempt of court advises AG

BHOPAL: Advocate General (AG) of Madhya Pradesh has advised the government to change government counsels of previous regime as soon as possible to avoid contempt cases against senior officials.

AG Shashank Shekhar has written to all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries informing them that “Various contempt cases, which are pending before the High Court are being handled by the advocates of the previous regime. In many a cases, the government is not being defended properly and as a result adverse orders are being passed for want of proper representation before the court.”

AG also advised the officers to prepare a list of pending cases against senior officers. He advised that in cases related to contempt of court, a request should be made for change of counsel.

AG Shashank has asked the officials to take the letter on urgent basis so that further humiliation of the government and the officials could be avoided.