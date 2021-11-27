Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries polls: Election officers seek details about funds

BHOPAL: Advocates Rohit Shroti, Akash Telang and Anshul Agrawal who were appointed election officers by High Court have asked Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries to provide details of funds and status of ongoing polls. A meeting was held to discuss it on Saturday but date of elections was not declared.

Advocate Rohit Shroti told Free Press that members were asked to provide all details and status to start election process.

There are four panels in fray. Election will be held to elect a president, three vice presidents, general secretary, two secretaries, treasurer and joint treasurer and 15 executive members of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries. There are 2,000 voters. Previously, elections were postponed thrice.

An FIR and a counter-FIR marred elections in Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries. First time, FIR was registered on a complaint of the then election officer Mukesh Sen against president Lalit Jain, Adityamanya Jain and others. Nearly 50 members were present before police.

A week later, FIR was registered against nine people including Congress leader Govind Goel and his son Akash Goel, Tejkulpal Singh, Ram Babu Sharma, Mukesh Sen (the then election officer), Motilal Wadwani, Sachin Jain and Sandip Godha for allegedly using abusive words, issuing life threat etc.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on August 29 but district administration did not permit voting, saying that Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries didn’t take prior permission during pandemic time.

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce issued notification on July 15 for elections, which were to be held within 45 days, which ended on August 30. There was resentment among traders as only 50 per cent of total members were found eligible for exercising their right. BCC took the plea that many members did not deposit fees and therefore they were not given right to vote.

