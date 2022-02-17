Bhopal: Chalte, chalte, kabhi alvida na kahana...

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bappi Da was an institution and many things can be learnt by listening to his music, say musicians and singers in the city.

The 69-year-old playback singer and musician, who popularised disco music in India in 1980s and 1990s, died following multiple health problems in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of late 1970s-1980s. These included, Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film, Baaghi 3.

Singer Anil Nagrurkar said he got a chance to share stage with Bappi Da at a concert in Kota (Rajasthan) in 2009. It was like a dream come true. I got a chance to perform with a singer whom I admired since my childhood, 58-year-old Nagrukar said.

He was in touch with the musician on the phone. He was unwell for a long time due to being overweight. He visited Khandwa but never Bhopal. I invited him many times to hold a concert in Bhopal but he couldn't come due to bad health, he recalled. He was good-natured and always used to hum songs, said Nagrurkar who sings songs of Kishore Kumar and Bappi Da.

Musician Shruti-Dharmesh said he was an institution and they learned many things by listening to his music. All credit goes to him for bringing disco and pop culture to Bollywood, they say. We love his melodious songs especially Sambha ho ho, Chalte-chalte mere geet yaad rakhna, Raat baki, baat baki, Dil mein ho tum, they said.

RK Sharma from RK Creation, Bhopal, says he met Bappi Da during the shoot of Indian Idol in Mumbai in 2019. We invited him on behalf of the MP government to perform in Bhopal on Independence Day but he refused saying that he didnít sing patriotic songs. Then, I said you may sing some songs of playback singer Kishore Kumar's and then sing your filmy numbers later and he agreed on it.

Feted with Lata award

The Madhya Pradesh Government feted Bappi Lahiri with Lata Mangeshkar Samman in 2014. But unfortunately, he was unable to come to Bhopal to receive the award. We invited him four times. In fact, one of our officials met his personal assistant but to no avail. Most of the time Bappi sahib used to live abroad, said an official from the Department. Lata Mangeshkar Award is presented to a singer and musician alternately.

Irreparable loss

It is an irreparable loss to Indian music world. His unique voice and songs will keep him alive in hearts of people. -Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister

ALSO READ Bhopal: District sports officers attend workshop to get field training

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:16 AM IST