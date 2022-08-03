e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Certificate prog in Yoga for engineering & polytechnic students

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to increase physical and mental fitness of students, six months diploma course of Yoga is being started by Technical Education Department for students of engineering and polytechnic colleges of state from academic session 2022-23. Department will conduct this course through Indira Gandhi National Open University.

In the first phase, 200 students of 5 engineering and 15 polytechnics will be taught yoga. In second phase, 200 students of 20 polytechnic colleges will be given yoga training. This is a big step in direction of making engineering colleges also multidisciplinary in the National Education Policy- 2022.

In this regard, concerned colleges have been asked by the department to ensure arrangements for training by selecting 10 students (per college) studying in the second year for six months certificate programme in yoga. Each institute will complete the registration work through the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/†for admission on the web portal of IGNOU.

