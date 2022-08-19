Bhopal: CEO manhandling case BJP MLA not named in FIR

FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The name of BJP MLA, KP Tripathi is not registered in the FIR, as the main accused will be arrested. If in the investigation the name comes, the police will induct it, Rewa police said on Thursday.

S K Mishra, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sirmaur janpad panchayat sustained serious injuries in the attack, which took place on Tuesday while he was on his way back to office after holding a meeting at Basman Mama Cow Sanctuary, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The janpad panchayat CEO was attacked after an audio clip of his heated phone conversation with BJP MLA went viral on social media. He was hospitalised in a serious condition.

Superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that the police have registered a case against 20 persons in this connection.

The SP said, "Police have registered a case against 20 people, including Manish Shukla (BJP Mandal president), Vivek Gautam, Vinay Shukla and others, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction, attempt to murder, use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, among others".

He also added that in the FIR, the name of the MLA has not appeared as he was not at the spot of the incident. “But if during the investigation the name appears, the police will do the needful according to the law”, he said.

On the other hand, the state BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani has suspended the Mandal president Manish Shukla from the party for six years for assaulting the CEO.