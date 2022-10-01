Bhopal: Centre provides 14 lakh anti-lumpy vaccines to state

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 14 lakh goat pox vaccines have been provided to Madhya Pradesh by the Central government to keep cattle safe from lumpy skin disease. Four focal points, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Ujjain have been earmarked for vaccination. Indore focal point has been provided 5, 34,762 vaccines, Bhopal 3,45, 690 vaccines, Gwalior 2, 87,068 and Ujjain 2,32,480 vaccines respectively.

Vaccines have been given directly to the districts and veterinarians have given training through video conferencing, Director Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr RK Mehia has given instructions to vaccinate the cows on a war footing.

Mehia has said that ring vaccination should be done on priority in and around the affected village. Efforts must be made to eliminate this challenge as soon as possible by following the guideline issued by the central government and vaccinating along with constant monitoring. Mehia said that it is a matter of great relief that till now no buffalo-breed cattle in the state has shown symptoms of lumpy disease.

Under Indore focal point, 39 579 vaccines have been sent to Indore district followed by Alirajpur 59 732 vaccines, Dhar 10,9484 vaccines, Khandwa 61,681 vaccines, Jhabua 71 089 vaccines, Khargone 101132 vaccines, Barwani 69 322 vaccines and Burhanpur district 22,743 vaccines respectively.

As far as Bhopal focal point is concerned 94,579 vaccines have been sent to Betul district, Sehore 60 809, Narmadapuram 54 508, Rajgarh 44 839, Harda 26,315 and Chhatarpur district 50, 105 respectively.

Under Gwalior focal point, 61 0 34 vaccines have been sent to Shivpuri district, 61 832 to Guna, 43 579 to Sheopur, 38 662 to Ashoknagar, 24,196 to Gwalior, 21,007 to Bhind, 18,848 to Datia and 17,910 goat pox vaccines have been sent to Morena district respectively.

Under Ujjain focal point, 52,758 goat pox vaccines have been sent to Ratlam district followed by 43,552 vaccines to Mandsaur, 43,811 vaccines to Ujjain, 39,162 vaccines to Neemuch, 26,944 vaccines to Shajapur and 26,253 vaccines to Agar-Malwa.

Deceased animal burial

Joint directors and deputy directors posted in the districts have been asked to ensure that animals that die from lumpy virus are buried with lime and salt by digging a pit with the help of local administration outside the village or city. The animal’s body should not be left in the open at all. Otherwise, dogs, crows, mosquitoes, and flies can become carriers of the disease.