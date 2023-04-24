Bhopal: Central govt stops funds for night shelters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government has stopped allocating funds to state government to run night shelters (Ren Baseras) in Madhya Pradesh from March 31. The state government will have to run them on its own expenses. Night shelters are run under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). Five years back, 119 night shelters were opened in the state for which budget was allocated from the centre. “If state government wants to open more night shelters, it will have to run them on its own as central government will not provide financial help.

Central and state government run night shelters. We have submitted proposal to Union government to allocate funds for the purpose,” Urban Development Administration Commissioner Niraj Mandloi told Free Press. The plan made for five years ended on March 31, 2023. The state government is making a proposal to reopen night shelters at its own expense. Provision can be made for this in the first supplementary budget to be presented in July.

The Urban Development and Housing Department has held discussion with Finance Department in this regard. The night shelter scheme was formed for the purpose of night rest for the people coming from other cities. At night shelters, needy people can take rest at night by paying nominal charge. Food is provided under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana.