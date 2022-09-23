Bhopal: Central discom prepares for festive season

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Power Distribution Company (central discom) has made preparations in view of Navratri festival,which will begin on Monday. The company has appealed to religious festival committees and consumers that they should go for light decoration at pandals and tableaux and seek temporary electricity connection.

Company cautioned that more than estimated power should not be used for light decoration. There will be metered connection and billing will be made according to domestic rate. Company also said that security norms should be followed.

In case of unauthorised use of electricity, legal action will be taken against consumers and contractors concerned. The action will be taken under the Electricity Act, 2003. Action to cancel the licence of the contractor can be initiated in case of unauthorised use of electricity.