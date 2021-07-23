Bhopal: Centenarian tax payers felicitation, plantation to mark Income Tax Day celebrations

BHOPAL: The Income-Tax department will celebrate Income-Tax Day on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh as well as in Chhattisgarh. The Income Tax system was introduced on July 24, 1860. The department, under the guidance of Principal Chief Income Tax commissioner Lekha Kumar, has planned many programmes to celebrate the day.

The department will launch a mass plantation drive as a mark of respect to the families who lost their near and dear ones during the pandemic. The department has lost its nine staffers to Covid-19. The department will felicitate income tax payers who have completed 100 years of age.

Besides, a webinar will also be organised. Lekha Kumar will address the webinar. He will also join an online programme to be held in Indore. CA Association and stakeholders will also participate in the programme.