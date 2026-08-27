Bhopal Celebrates Flavours Of Onam: Food Fest Serves Over 20 Kerala Delicacies On Banana Leaves | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Decorated with fresh banana leaves and vibrant flower rangolis, Southern Spices at Palash Residency in the city welcomed guests in traditional South Indian attire with a customary tilak on Wednesday on the occasion of Onam.

The restaurant hosted an authentic food festival where more than 20 traditional delicacies were served on banana leaves, drawing a large number of city residents and food enthusiasts.

General Manager of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), Vipin Katare said that authentic South Indian spices sourced directly from Kerala and Coimbatore are used to prepare the dishes at Southern Spices, ensuring guests get a genuine taste of traditional flavors, while the coffee served at the outlet is also brewed using beans specially sourced from Coimbatore.

Katare said that the first day of the two-day event witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm from food lovers and expressed confidence that the heavy turnout would continue on the final day as well.

The elaborate feast served on banana leaves featured a wide variety of authentic preparations, including traditional sweets and snacks such as Ada Pradhaman, Mysore Pak, Unniyappam, and Sharkara Varatti.

The spread also showcased rich curries and sides like Avial, Olan, Thiyal, Parippu Curry, Moru Curry, Alu Podimas, and Thoran, alongside tangy relishes including Beetroot Pachadi, Pineapple Pachadi, and Inji Curry.

Guests were served Motta Ari Choru, steamed rice, tomato rice, Sambar, Rasam, Banana Bhajji, Masala Vada, Kerala papadums, and spiced buttermilk, concluding with a sweet paan.

Onam is one of the most prominent festivals of Kerala, celebrating culture and community through traditional grand feasts, and its festive spirit continues to be enthusiastically celebrated by food lovers across the country.