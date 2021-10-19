Bhopal: CBSE first-term board pattern inoculates students against exam fever

BHOPAL: The students of classes 10 and 12 of CBSE-affiliated schools in the city say that they are not feeling stressed even though the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced dates for first term examinations. And the reason, they say, is the changed pattern of examinations. Under the new pattern, the syllabus has been rationalised and bifurcated with two term-end exams.

On Monday, the CBSE announced that the class 10 exams will begin from November 30 and class 12 exams will begin from December 1. The question papers will be objective type and their duration will be 90 minutes.

Harsh Mahto, a class 12 student, is happy that the new pattern has reduced burden. “We have to study only one-half of the syllabus for first term exam. This has made things much easier,” he says.

Similarly, Yogita Dhakad of class 12, says mugging up won’t work since the question papers will be based on multiple choice questions. “To answer objective type questions correctly, one needs to have one’s basics clear,” she says.

Yogita says that while the first term examination will test whether the students have got their concepts right, the second term exam (which will have both objective and subjective questions) will test the understanding as well as the expression and presentation of the students. “This is a very good pattern,” she adds.

Nikhil Gupta of class 12 says that as the syllabus has been reduced, they will be able to focus better. “Earlier, the syllabus used to be very extensive and questions were asked from whole syllabus in the annual examination,” he says. In fact, Nikhil and other students want the new system to be made permanent.

Arpit Bundela of class 10, however, has a problem. “In subjective questions, you could hope to get some marks even if your answer was not complete and entirely correct. But in objective questions it is either full marks or zero,” he says.

Ayush Pandey, also in class 10, says that holding two term-end examinations was far better than not holding any exam at all, as was done in last academic session. He says that the first term exam will test the knowledge and analytical skills of the students.

Good decision

It is a good decision. It will make things systematic. Students will not be subjected to unnecessary stress. They will be relaxed. I am confident that the CBSE will ensure that the question papers have questions for students of all levels.

- Shailesh Jhope, principal, Anand Vihar School, Bhopal

Fine but..

The changed pattern is fine but what I can’t comprehend is how will the students take the examinations when they haven’t been taught even for a day. Most CBSE schools are yet to start regular classes. Online teaching is useless.

- Ashok Pandey, parent

