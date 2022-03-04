Bhopal: CBI's independence is intact, Youth Parliament held in BSSS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students raised burning issues like Jal Jeevan Mission, one rank one pension, climate change, electric motor vehicles and solar power at Youth Parliament contest. The event was held at The Bhopal School of Social Sciences in the city on Thursday.

Under Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, BR Sharma and Under Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, N Kerajoria were present as jury at Youth Parliament contest organised by Pandit Kunilal Dubey National Parliamentary School.

The speakers raised issues about one rank one pension, CRPF personnel along with the soldiers posted on the border during the question hour. Environment minister spoke about Jal Jeevan Mission and assured to execute development works in the field of solar energy, e-vehicles etc.

Replying to a query, Home Minister said government did not snatch independence of CBI. Expressing concern over increasing diseases, the Opposition demanded diagnosis and proper treatment of poor besides compensation following deaths of their family members due to Covid. The health minister assured government of providing better facilities.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:18 AM IST