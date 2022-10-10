Bhopal: CBI searches of Nurses Registration Council office

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CBI searches of Nurses Registration Council office

The action came following High Court orders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central bureau of investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the office of MP Nurses Registration Council in the compliance of the High Court orders, said the officials here on Monday.

High Court, Gwalior Bench, had ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe ‘irregularities’ in recognition given to 33 nursing institutions by the MP Nursing Council in 2019-2020.

Director of the nursing council Yogesh Sharma told Free Press that a team from the CBI has come for the first time after the court order.

“The CBI officials have asked details of the case and have given a list of documents needed by them for the examinations,” he added.

“The required documents for the CBI are submitted in the court and some other documents which are demanded are not directly related to the case, but the officials have asked the papers and the council will be providing them,” he added.

They have also asked the list of colleges which are recognised in the year 2020-2021, Sharma added.

