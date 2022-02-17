Bhopal: CBI files supplementary challan against 160 people in PMT-2013

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, filed 2000-pages supplementary challan against 160 accused in connection to PMT-2013 admission Vyapam (Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board),multi crores anomalies.

Name of as many as 81 news accused have been added. The CBI had submitted challan against 592 people in PMT exam 2013 on 31 October 2017. Court has instructed accused to appear in court from 22 February 22 to March 22.

Supplementary challan has been submitted under Section- 419,420, 467, 468, 471 and Section-120B of IPC and various section of including examination act in Special CBI Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia's court.

Inspector Ankit Jhakaria and Special Public Prosecutor Satish Dinkar told that the CBI has made 81 new accused in this supplementary challan mentioning names of the then Vyapam controller Pankaj Trivedi, the then Department of Medical Education Officers SC Tiwari and BN Srivastava, directors of Index, Chirayu and Peoples Medical Colleges, member of admission committee, middle man, names of the relatives of the examinees and the beneficiaries.

ALSO READ Bhopal: HomeTown found guilty of unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:44 PM IST