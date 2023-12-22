 Bhopal: CBI Court Sentences Five To 7-Year RI In PMT Forgery Case
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 05:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special CBI court in Bhopal on Thursday convicted five persons and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in connection with forgery in Madhya Pradesh Pre Medical Test (MP PMT) exam 2013. CBI public prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said that special CBI court judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted four mediators and a solver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) Act.

The four mediators were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Hardik Patel, Shravan Sonar and Dhananjay Singh and the solver as Mukesh Maurya. He said "During the MP PMT exam conducted in 2013, Mukesh was giving exams in place of another person (who was a juvenile). When the matter came to light, a case was registered against the accused. Later, the case was handed over to the CBI." The CBI began investigation into the matter and presented a charge sheet against all the accused before the court. During the trial of the case, special judge Sisodiya found all the accused guilty and pronounced the judgement of the case on Thursday.

