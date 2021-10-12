Bhopal: CBI conducts raids, registers case against 6 ASI and NMA officials

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against partner of an Ahmedabad based private company, then superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (Ministry of Culture), Vadodara Circle, the then administrative officer, National Monuments Authority (NMA), the then senior conservation assistant, ASI, Vadodara Circle, conservation assistant, ASI, Vadodara Circle among others for issuing manipulated no objection certificate for the construction site in Ahmedabad.

Searches were conducted at nine locations including residential and official premises of the accused in Ahmedabad and Vadodara of Gujarat, Khajuraho of Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Gadag of Karnataka which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The CBI has registered the case against the partner of M/s Riddhi Siddhi Enterprises, Ahmedabad Rameshbhai Parmar, the then superintending archaeologist, ASI(Ministry of Culture), Vadodara Circle Shivanada V Rao, the then Administrative Officer, NMA Ravi Kumar Gautam, senior conservation assistant, ASI, Vadodara circle Arifali Agariya, Kanubhai Patel, conservation assistant, ASI, Vadodara Circle Rajesh Johri etc.

It was alleged that the accused in conspiracy with officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, ASI, NMA committed irregularities while granting NOCs, extension for construction / reconstruction in prohibited/regulated area of centrally protected monument and violated the rules and regulations of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act during the year 2006 to 2018.

It was further alleged that the officials of ASI granted No Objection Certificates to a private company for constructions in the regulated / prohibited areas.

It was also alleged that the private person arranged an amount of Rs 30 lakh (approx) through a middleman in New Delhi and handed it over to a public servant for issuance of revalidation letter signed by then member secretary, NMA, New Delhi for construction in his premises.

Cash amount of Rs 26,75,000 (approx) from the premises of certain individuals and silver bricks weighing approx 6.5 kilograms from the premises of then administrative officer, NMA were also recovered. Investigation is continuing.

