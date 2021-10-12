Bhopal: 35 Lakh Ladli Laxmis to join function on October 14, Chief Minister Chouhan may unveil version 2.0 of flagship scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan may announce Ladli Laxmi 2.0 at a function to be held at Minto Hall in the city on October 14 - the concluding day of Navratri, an official from state secretariat said.

As per official, the function will be virtually joined by more than 35 lakh Ladli Laxmis (the beneficiaries of the scheme). The total number of beneficiaries is upwards of 40 lakh. Of them, those studying in classes 6-12 will join the event.

One of the flagship schemes of the state government, Ladli Laxmi was launched by Chauhan in May 2007 during his first term as the chief minister. Under the scheme, the government extends financial help to the parents of daughters for their education and marriage.

The chief minister may announce a refurbished version of the scheme at the event.

Officials say around 150-200 beneficiaries will attend the function in-person, while rest will join virtually.

The chief minister will handover scheme certificates to five girls. He will also electronically transfer the scholarship amount of Rs 5.99 crore to the bank accounts of 21,650 girls. Members of Shaurya Dal and all-women self-help groups will also attend the function.

Sources say the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting at his official residence on Tuesday to review the preparation of the event.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 06:06 PM IST