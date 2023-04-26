 Bhopal: CBI arrests 2 Food Corporation of India employees for taking bribe of Rs 40,000
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a Technical Assistant (Grade I) and Technical Assistant (Grade III), both working in Food Corporation of India, Bhopal, for accepting bribe of Rs 40,000.

A case was registered on complaint against Technical Assistant (Grade I) Abhishek Pare, Technical Assistant (Grade III) Gaurishankar Meena.

It was alleged that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs 1 lakh per month from the complainant, a warehouses owner, for keeping stock of grains for longer time at his warehouses. It was further alleged that the accused agreed to reduce demand on the request of complainant and settled the deal for Rs 40,000.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended both the accused while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Searches at the residential and office premises of both accused are being conducted. Both the accused will be produced before Special Judge (CBI) in Bhopal on Thursday.

article-image

