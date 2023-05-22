Bhopal: Cashless treatment facilities for CGHS beneficiaries at AIIMS

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cashless treatment facilities will now be available to all CGHS beneficiaries (serving and pensioners) at AIIMS, Bhopal. Besides, it will be also available in Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh. Pensioners and other entitled categories of Central government health scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless treatment in OPD, investigation and Indoor treatment at 6 AIIMS. Presently, CGHS is in operation in 79 Indian cities.

It will be particularly beneficial for the senior citizens (retired pensioner beneficiaries of CGHS) who find it difficult to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow up approvals. The CGHS beneficiaries will have the advantage of accessing state-of-art treatment facilities available at AIIMS without making payment first and then seeking reimbursements from CGHS.

AIIMS will raise credit bills of beneficiaries eligible for CGHS and will preferably make payment within 30 days of receipt of the bills. AIIMS will create a separate Help Desk and a separate accounting system for CGHS beneficiaries. Medicines prescribed by the doctors at AIIMS for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge from AIIMS, will be collected by the beneficiaries through CGHS.

