Bhopal: Cash reward for constable who ran along moving train with milk for infant

Elated by the heroic act of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who provided milk for an infant in a moving train, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced a reward for the force personnel.

Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "Commendable deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan."

A railway ministry official said, Yadav went beyond his duty to arrange milk for a four-month-old infant travelling in the Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train. He said that on May 31 at 8.45 p.m. a Shramik Special train arrived on platform number one of Bhopal station. He said, "While making rounds on station platform, on duty RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav noticed one woman passenger calling him and requesting to arrange milk for her four-month-old child. And also informed him that she has been trying for milk from Belgaum, but could not get it because of which child is continuously crying for milk."