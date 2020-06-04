Bhopal: Cash reward for constable who ran along moving train with milk for infant

Elated by the heroic act of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who provided milk for an infant in a moving train, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced a reward for the force personnel.
Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "Commendable deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan."
A railway ministry official said, Yadav went beyond his duty to arrange milk for a four-month-old infant travelling in the Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train. He said that on May 31 at 8.45 p.m. a Shramik Special train arrived on platform number one of Bhopal station. He said, "While making rounds on station platform, on duty RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav noticed one woman passenger calling him and requesting to arrange milk for her four-month-old child. And also informed him that she has been trying for milk from Belgaum, but could not get it because of which child is continuously crying for milk."
"On the request of the lady, the RPF staff immediately rushed outside the platform and bought one milk packet. And while entering the station platform, he noticed that the train was leaving and picked up speed," he said. "Yadav then ran and managed to hand over the milk packet to the lady passenger," he said, adding that the woman profusely thanked the RPF staff for the timely help.
According to the railway ministry officials, Yadav had joined RPF in 2009 and and he is presently posted at Bhopal RPF post. The railways, which suspended the passenger, mail and Express train services from March 25 has been operating the special parcel trains and freight trains to ensure the supply of essential items. The national transporter started to run the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to ferry the stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims across the country.
Till date the national transporter has operated 4,231 Shramik Special trains and transported over 56 lakh people. On Wednesday, railways operated 32 Shramik Special trains in which 45,260 passengers travelled.
