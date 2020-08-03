Bhopal: Cases to surge in Bhopal, Indore during unlocking

Bhopal: Another unlocking begins in the state capital from Tuesday. A few markets have already reopened in Indore.

So once the unlocking process starts the number of patients in these two districts may shoot up.

Both Indore and Bhopal have seen the highest number of patients of all the districts in the state.

There are 2,300 patients in Indore and 2,000 in Bhopal. The virus load in these two districts is higher than the one prescribed by the World Health Organisation.

It has happened at a time when Bhopal has been under complete lockdown for ten days, and the markets have not fully opened in Indore.

The virus will spread further when markets reopen and people gather there. Corona patients have been reported from every part of the state capital.

The number of patients has reduced in the areas where it was initially very high. Nonetheless, there is hardly any area without a corona patient.

The condition of Indore is not better than that of Bhopal. The number of patients in Indore is less than that of what has been reported from Bhopal, but it may rise in coming days, and the government is aware of the danger.

The district administration of Indore has begun to prepare for it. The officials of the health department in Bhopal have also warmed up to deal with the situation.

The government has decided to ink an agreement with some other hospitals for corona patients and is also making some arrangements of its own.

Nevertheless, if the number of patients increases in these two cities, the government has no alternative but to keep more beds ready to deal with the situation.

The government has, in the meanwhile, decided not to go for another lockdown.

Instead of lockdown, the government plans to control the pandemic and allow all economic and other activities.

According to additional chief secretary of health, Mohd Suleman, the government is making arrangements keeping in mind the situation in coming days.

The government’s aim is to provide proper medical aid to the corona patients, Suleman said.