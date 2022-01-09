Bhopal: Cars 8, 26, 27 emerge winners of Humsafar at 16th Blind Challenge Car Rally 2022

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Car number 8, 26 and 27 were declared winners of 16th Blind Challenge Car Rally 2022 called Humsafar under Expert Class and Novice Class respectively.

Shailendra Bagre and Mahendra Manwani were drivers of the car while Brijesh Jatav and Munnalal Kushwaha were navigators respectively. They got 3 penalty points. They received award of Rs 5,000.

Ujjawala Rao and Pramod Kumar were driver and navigator of car number 8 respectively. They received Rs 5,000 with 15 penalty points.

Car number 25 and 10 were runners-up. Rajan Deb and Deepak Uikey were drivers and navigators. They got Rs 3,000 and five penalty points. Dyutima Sharma and Monika Sahu were driver and navigator of car no 10 respectively. They got Rs 3,000.

Besides, car number 30, 3, 2 and 11 got special prizes like Early Bird Prize, Youngest Driver, Bhopali Jeep and Regular Participant. Rakesh Sharma memorial trophy for most enthusiastic participant was given to Mohammad Iqbal.

Manav Sangrahalay museum Praveen Kumar Mishra flagged off rally from DB City mall.

The rally moved through roads of Arera Hills, Bhopal Haat, Vyapam, 6 No, Nutan College, Bittan Market, 1100 Qtrs, Campion School, Shaitan Singh Tiraha, Trilanga, Shahpura thana, Bansal Hospital, Chuna Bhatti, Adventure Zone ground Kaliasot, Nehru Nagar, Bahdbhada, PNT Square Mata Mandir, Atal Path, Jawahar Chowk and ended at IGRMS. Enroute were checkpoints to ensure that none drives fast and all traffic rules are strictly followed.

In the rally, the vehicle was driven by a normal person while navigator was a blind person. The route map in Braille script was given to them on the spot. The navigators for the rally were from all over Madhya Pradesh. The rally covered around 30 km within Bhopal municipal limit. Arushi (NGO) had organised the rally.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:27 PM IST