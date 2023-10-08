 Bhopal: Carpenter Sentenced To 1-Year Imprisonment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Carpenter Sentenced To 1-Year Imprisonment

Bhopal: Carpenter Sentenced To 1-Year Imprisonment

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer Kiran Kapse, the woman lodged complaint at Kolar police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial Magistrate First Class Chetna Dixit has sentenced a carpenter to one year of imprisonment for molesting a woman. A case was registered under Section 354 of IPC against him.

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer Kiran Kapse, the woman lodged complaint at Kolar police station. She said on November 20, 2014, her land lord Umesh Tiwari came with a carpenter Nandu to repair window of her rented room.

After taking measurement, landlord and carpenter left. The carpenter returned in the afternoon and told woman that he has received approval of landlord. The woman asked him to wait outside till the landlady arrives. However, the carpenter entered the kitchen.

As the woman asked him to get out, Nandu held her hand. The woman kicked him and scratched him on his face but the carpenter pulled her gown. As the woman raised alarm, carpenter fled. On the basis of details given by landlord, a case was registered against Nandu under Section 354 of IPC.

Read Also
Union Minister Patel Dismisses Coal Scam Charge By Ex-MP Oppn Leader Ajay Singh, Says Issued Him...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

Indore: Construction Of New Building Begins 321-Bed Cancer Hospital To Be  Built At A Cost Of Rs...

Indore: Construction Of New Building Begins 321-Bed Cancer Hospital To Be  Built At A Cost Of Rs...

Madhya Pradesh: Power Employees Call Off Indefinite Strike

Madhya Pradesh: Power Employees Call Off Indefinite Strike

Bhopal: CM Flags Off Mobile Centres Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana

Bhopal: CM Flags Off Mobile Centres Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana

Bhopal: Carpenter Sentenced To 1-Year Imprisonment

Bhopal: Carpenter Sentenced To 1-Year Imprisonment