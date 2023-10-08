Bhopal: Carpenter Sentenced To 1-Year Imprisonment

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial Magistrate First Class Chetna Dixit has sentenced a carpenter to one year of imprisonment for molesting a woman. A case was registered under Section 354 of IPC against him.

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer Kiran Kapse, the woman lodged complaint at Kolar police station. She said on November 20, 2014, her land lord Umesh Tiwari came with a carpenter Nandu to repair window of her rented room.

After taking measurement, landlord and carpenter left. The carpenter returned in the afternoon and told woman that he has received approval of landlord. The woman asked him to wait outside till the landlady arrives. However, the carpenter entered the kitchen.

As the woman asked him to get out, Nandu held her hand. The woman kicked him and scratched him on his face but the carpenter pulled her gown. As the woman raised alarm, carpenter fled. On the basis of details given by landlord, a case was registered against Nandu under Section 354 of IPC.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)