Bhopal: Candidates Allege Irregularities In Apex Bank Recruitment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who had appeared in an examination conducted by MP State Cooperative Bank Ltd (Apex Ban) for recruitment to the post of Society Managers have alleged lack of transparency and irregularities in the selection process. Some of them gathered at Apex Bank headquarters in New Market in the city on Friday to submit a memorandum to the Managing Director of the Bank.

The Apex Bank had conducted an exam for recruitment against 1,358 posts of Society Managers in November 2022. The results were announced on December 6. The examination was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), a central recruitment agency under Union Ministry of Finance. According to memorandum, the list of successful candidates, digitally signed by a functionary of the IBPS and carrying the institution’s logo, was uploaded on the Bank’s website on December 6. However, a week later, the list was pulled down and another was uploaded on December 20, this time without IBPS logo.

The new list was different from the original one, with many new names added and the old ones dropped, the memorandum stated. “This puts a big question mark on the transparency of the recruitment process,” one of the candidates told Free Press. The candidates also want that the recruitment notification said that a waiting list of 50% of the advertised posts would also be released. However, that, too, was not done.