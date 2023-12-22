 Bhopal: Unicef Holds Workshop On Immunisation & Child Protection
Bhopal: Unicef Holds Workshop On Immunisation & Child Protection

The workshop acknowledged the role of radio professionals as frontline champions in addressing pressing issues related to child protection and immunisation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unicef India ended a two-day workshop,Radio4Child, aimed at building the capacity of radio professionals from across India on the critical themes of immunisation and child protection on Friday. The workshop acknowledged the role of radio professionals as frontline champions in addressing pressing issues related to child protection and immunisation.

Over 40 radio professionals from private FM, All India Radio and community radio from Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh participated. Dr Santosh Shukla, Director, immunisation, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, said, “Radio, with its extensive reach, plays a pivotal role in disseminating crucial information about immunisation and child protection. It acts as a bridge between communities and essential health programmes.

Our collective efforts aim to empower radio professionals to amplify the voices of children and strengthen child protection and social protection systems’ Dr Mainak Chatterjee, immunisation specialist, Unicef India, highlighted the significant progress India made in increasing routine immunisation coverage and how India successfully managed to prevent a decline in coverage in the post-pandemic phase by ensuring rapid resumption of routine immunisation services coupled with Mission Indradhanush campaigns. Suresh Tomar, Joint Director, Department of Women & Child Development, Madhya Pradesh, stressed on the need for not having unachievable expectations from children.

