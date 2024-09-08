 Bhopal: Cancellation Of Appointment Of 289 B.Ed. Teachers Put On Hold Amid Court Proceedings
Bhopal: Cancellation Of Appointment Of 289 B.Ed. Teachers Put On Hold Amid Court Proceedings

Bhopal: Cancellation Of Appointment Of 289 B.Ed. Teachers Put On Hold Amid Court Proceedings

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cancellation of appointments of 289 primary teachers hired based on their B.Ed, has been halted. CPI Shilpa Gupta has directed that since the matter is in court, the teachers should not be removed from their jobs or schools. They will continue to work in their institution until a final decision.

On 29 August, the directorate of Public Instruction issued an order to terminate their jobs, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The appointments of 289 primary teachers in Madhya Pradesh who hold a B.Ed. degree were earlier cancelled following a Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court, in its ruling on August 11, 2023, nullified the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification dated June 28, 2018, which had previously recognized B.Ed. as a valid qualification for primary teachers.

Adding to this complexity, the High Court in Jabalpur had also delivered a ruling on May 3, 2024, which stated that only those B.Ed.-qualified primary teachers appointed before August 11, 2023, would be considered valid. This left a significant number of teachers appointed after this cut-off date in a state of uncertainty.

