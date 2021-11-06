Bhopal: Can any civilian or a non-army person dress up in army uniform, asks Diggy targeting PM

Bhopal: A tweet by former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioning PM Narendra Modi for being in army uniform has earned criticism from the state government.

Digvijaya Singh raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing military uniform in a tweet on Friday. “Can any civilian, a non- army person dress up in an army uniform? Would Gen Rawat or Raksha Mantri ji please clarify?” Singh tweeted.

After about twelve hours, Digvijaya tweeted again bringing in Hitler this time. He wrote if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets another term in Parliament, he will become Hitler and change the constitution.

“It is only a beginning. Hitler was a Corporal in World War I and declared himself as Commander-in-Chief of German Army. If Modi ji gets another term in Parliament, I won’t be surprised if he changes the constitution and declares himself as permanent head of State!” Singh tweeted.

Singh tagged former senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.

Reacting on Digvijay’s tweet, medical education minister, Vishwas Sarang said that hurting Indian dignity is nothing new for Digvijaya Singh. “Drawing parallels between army uniform and Hitler, Digvijaya Singh has insulted the army. Insulting the army uniform should be treated as sedition,” said Sarang.

The medical education minister said that Digvijaya asked for proof for surgical strike and offered condolences on death of terrorists.

PM Modi had worn army fatigue during his Naushera visit recently.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:21 PM IST