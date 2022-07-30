Bhopal: Campion School hosts Grandparents’ Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School observed the culmination of this Ignatian Year as 'The Voyage of Life' and celebrated it as ‘The Grandparents’ Day here on Friday.

To honour the grandparents', the school’s primary section celebrated Grandparents Day & The Feast Day of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Loyola Auditorium. The students performed skits, mime and dances based on the theme 'The Voyage of Life. The theme depicts an allegory of the four stages of human life -childhood, youth, manhood, and old age.

Rahul Singh, MP Information commissioner was the chief guest at the event. Addressing the gathering, Singh spoke on the importance of having elderly people around. The school principal in his address encouraged the students for putting up scintillating performances for their grandparents. Then, the elderly guests shared some moments and relived their childhood with the grandchildren.