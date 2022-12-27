Bhopal: Campaign to destroy China for world welfare launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch, Bhopal launched a nationwide campaign to destroy China using Tantric powers on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Tuesday.

National general secretary of the Manch Golok Bihari Rai, former DGP of MP SK Raut, Colonel (Retd) Bharat Bhushan Vats, scholar of Indology Prof Rameshwar Mishra Pankaj and senior journalist and historian Ramesh Sharma were present on the occasion. They launched the drive by chanting ‘Om haan haan umapataye Kailashpataye Namah: l Chinasya Vinasham Kuru Kuru Swaha ll’.

Rai told media persons that ‘Mahavidyas’ have been used in many countries of the world including India to destroy evil and negative forces. The north-east of ancient India has been the main centre of these ‘Vidyas’.

‘We started the campaign from Bhopal but it will be conducted worldwide. People can join the drive in groups by reciting the mantras at their own place including home, mohallas, colonies etc.,’ he added. The campaign will be run with the cooperation of Tantriks, Mahavidya experts, seekers and patriotic scholars of the country and the world.

Rai further said that tantrik sammelans, yantragya sammelans, mantra-jap, etc. will be organised in different parts of the country. The feeling of patriotism and humanity will be awakened through the method.

He urged the citizens of the country and the world including patriotic organisations, scholars, experts, researchers, students, farmers, artists, media to join and support the campaign. He also urged them to chant the mantra. It is a simple yet very effective remedy. This will prove to be an antidote for China, he said. ‘When crores of humanity-loving people of the world will chant this antidote in different languages, there will certainly be an awakening of a great power.’